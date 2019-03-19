Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0005

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Telcoin has a total market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $134,008.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $712.57 or 0.17570966 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00053890 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000356 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,436,802,841 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

