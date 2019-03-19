Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Holdings Reduced by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,815 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 3,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,181,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,175 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 3,656.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,006,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 980,089 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $20,074,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 647,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 359,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

TDS stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.01. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

