Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.30. 1,124,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 372,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Teligent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teligent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Teligent by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teligent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teligent (TLGT) Trading Down 7.1%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/teligent-tlgt-trading-down-7-1.html.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.