Terex Co. (TEX) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Terex worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Terex by 2,657.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 785,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 757,245 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $358,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,453 shares of company stock valued at $45,394. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

