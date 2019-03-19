Tesla Inc (TSLA) Holdings Reduced by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $2,237,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. JMP Securities set a $408.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.95.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $546,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $546,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $2,664,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,130 shares of company stock valued at $39,063,084 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $264.37 on Tuesday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

