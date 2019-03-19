Texas Permanent School Fund Has $836,000 Position in Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Blucora worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Blucora by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blucora by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOR opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Blucora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Blucora had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

