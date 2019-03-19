The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,050,000 after buying an additional 28,445,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,085,000 after buying an additional 1,116,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,151,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,781,000 after buying an additional 426,083 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

