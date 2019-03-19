The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

The India Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.0% per year over the last three years.

The India Fund stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The India Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of The India Fund worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

