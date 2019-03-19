Theralase Technologies (TLT) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 330,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 429,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market cap of $76.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17.

About Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

