Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $300.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded as high as $267.41 and last traded at $266.31, with a volume of 27071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.53.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,280,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $868,413,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,412,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,761,820,000 after buying an additional 2,482,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,642,000 after buying an additional 2,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

