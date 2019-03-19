TheStreet Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $795.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 306,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

