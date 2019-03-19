Thingschain Trading Up 11.5% This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $20,775.00 and approximately $5,764.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006146 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00152961 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000309 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

