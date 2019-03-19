Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.
U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,341. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
