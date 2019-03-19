Ti-Value (TV) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Ti-Value (CURRENCY:TV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Ti-Value has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $222,566.00 worth of Ti-Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ti-Value coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, Ti-Value has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00384979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.01642613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00227065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Ti-Value Profile

Ti-Value’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. Ti-Value’s official Twitter account is @Ti_Value. Ti-Value’s official message board is t.top/en/news. Ti-Value’s official website is t.top/en.

Ti-Value Coin Trading

Ti-Value can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ti-Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ti-Value should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ti-Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

