Tilly’s (TLYS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 721,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 406,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.
In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 761,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 609,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilly’s by 23,687.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 605,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.