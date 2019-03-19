Tilly’s (TLYS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 721,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 406,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 761,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 609,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilly’s by 23,687.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 605,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tilly’s (TLYS) Stock Price Down 6.9%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/tillys-tlys-stock-price-down-6-9.html.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.