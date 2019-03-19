Timia Capital (TCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.21

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1022000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and a PE ratio of 29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.78.

Timia Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in Canada. The company offers revenue financing products and services. It offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

