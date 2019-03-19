Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

