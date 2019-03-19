Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (SLVO)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (NASDAQ:SLVO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,132. Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0131 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

