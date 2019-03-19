Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $400,996.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

