Traders Buy Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $66.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.10 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Core High Dividend ETF had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $93.92

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,513.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 948,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 938,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 819,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,212,000 after purchasing an additional 711,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,809,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,056,000 after purchasing an additional 667,227 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,472.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 386,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after purchasing an additional 379,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,184,000.

