Traders Sell IBM (IBM) on Strength (IBM)

Investors sold shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $72.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.34 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, IBM had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. IBM traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $140.49

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IBM in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in IBM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in IBM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

