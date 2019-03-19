Transocean (RIG) Bond Prices Rise 1.4%

An issue of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) debt rose 1.4% against its face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 7.5% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2031. The debt is now trading at $87.00 and was trading at $83.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $74,969.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,722 shares of company stock valued at $858,980. Company insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,168,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,702 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,425,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,492,927 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $202,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

