Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTS. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Luis A. Clavell purchased 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,539.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,325.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 231,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 89,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 405,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

