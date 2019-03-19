Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Triple-S Management worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 118.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 178,025 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 49.2% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 28.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Clavell acquired 3,077 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,539.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $785,325.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

