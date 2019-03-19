Tristar Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (TSTR)

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Tristar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tristar Coin has a total market cap of $350.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tristar Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000850 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tristar Coin Coin Profile

TSTR is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. The official website for Tristar Coin is www.tristarcoin.com. Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin.

Tristar Coin Coin Trading

Tristar Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tristar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tristar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tristar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

