Trustmark (TRMK) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TRMK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

TRMK stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 325,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 28.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 66.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

