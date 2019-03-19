Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) Trading Down 3.2%

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.55. Approximately 2,409,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 748,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

FOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $16,195,430.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,779,105.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

