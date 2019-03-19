Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Vertical Group raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

