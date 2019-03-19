Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 780,230 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 780,230 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Valero Energy worth $103,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,212,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,386,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,771,000 after purchasing an additional 202,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,246,000 after purchasing an additional 441,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,844,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.26. 31,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.01.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

