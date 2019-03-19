Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in BP plc (BP)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,337,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BP were worth $29,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. FMR LLC boosted its position in BP by 31.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,203,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 31.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,921,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BP by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 10,945.6% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 830,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 823,329 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 142,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,589. The firm has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. BP’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/two-sigma-investments-lp-cuts-stake-in-bp-plc-bp.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.