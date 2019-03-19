Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 3,764.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,106,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,043,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 222,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 33,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,216,493.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,376.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $5,484,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,079 shares of company stock worth $8,102,210. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. 6,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,500. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.68 to $29.89 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

