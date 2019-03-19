Two Sigma Investments LP Has $32.01 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2,683.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993,462 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $32,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. 133,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,712,142. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/two-sigma-investments-lp-has-32-01-million-holdings-in-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.