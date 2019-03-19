Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,673,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 989,656 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $39,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 167,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $4,206,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 71,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,798,862.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,069,323.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 964,729 shares of company stock worth $25,102,588. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 249,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,976. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

