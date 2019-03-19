Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $955,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 828.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 118,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,003. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

