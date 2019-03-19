Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $592,000 in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 145.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 985,180 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 2,520.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 440,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,027. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $629.20.

