Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 37,657 VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,063,000 after buying an additional 829,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 218.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 490,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,948,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,408,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,758,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 94,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883,358. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/two-sigma-securities-llc-purchases-shares-of-37657-vaneck-vectors-russia-etf-rsx.html.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.