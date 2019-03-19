U.S. Bancorp (USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $23.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.40 billion to $24.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

