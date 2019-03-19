U.S. Bancorp (USB) is Mairs & Power INC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mairs & Power INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.41% of U.S. Bancorp worth $305,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

