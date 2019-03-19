U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) COO Glenn Mcdowell Sells 6,204 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $665,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Mcdowell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Glenn Mcdowell sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $44,992.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/u-s-physical-therapy-inc-usph-coo-glenn-mcdowell-sells-6204-shares.html.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.