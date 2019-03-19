UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A)

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BT.A. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 275.42 ($3.60).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 226.90 ($2.96) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

