UDR, Inc. (UDR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921,372 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $43,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3,986.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,198,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,168,828 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $192,876.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Robert W. Baird downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

