UGI Corp (UGI) Receives $54.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. UBS Group cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 15,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. UGI has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

