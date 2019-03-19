Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Position Boosted by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.1% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $34,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $342.22 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $345.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

