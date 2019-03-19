UnbreakableCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $249,413.00 (UNB)

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. UnbreakableCoin has a market cap of $249,413.00 and $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.03976777 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.02461420 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000230 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Profile

UNB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

