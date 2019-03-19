Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,443,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,847,000 after acquiring an additional 851,765 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3,827.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 812,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 791,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,335,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,459,000 after acquiring an additional 763,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 301,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 245,013 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $453,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/under-armour-inc-ua-shares-bought-by-intellectus-partners-llc.html.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.