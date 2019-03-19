Unifi (UFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE:UFI opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.80. Unifi has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.80 million. Unifi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,195 shares of company stock worth $1,406,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,127,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.