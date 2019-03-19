Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 381.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14,067.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,832 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,860 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.39.

NYSE:UNP opened at $166.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

