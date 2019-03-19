Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.31. Unique Fabricating reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unique Fabricating.

NASDAQ UFAB opened at $4.29 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

