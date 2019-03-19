United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in United Insurance by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Insurance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 118,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.97 million, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. United Insurance had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In related news, Director Daniel Peed sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $30,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,077,536 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,779 in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

