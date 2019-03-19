United Services Automobile Association Purchases 12,393 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,048 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,102,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 810,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 312,039 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $5,607,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,798. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $554.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

